The Repsol Honda rider was seen in the paddock last weekend at the Italian MotoGP, a horrendous round for the Japanese manufacturer, with Shinji Aoyama (the No2 boss in the entire Honda company) and Koji Watanabe (HRC president).

Notably, team manager Alberto Puig was not involved in the meeting where Honda’s star rider aired his thoughts to two hugely influential figures.

“Yes, it went out in the media. And it’s true,” Marquez said about the talks.

“I had a very important meeting with Aoyama, who has a very important position at Honda.

“And also Watanabe, from HRC.

“It was a productive meeting. I think it was good.

“But all meetings are good!

“Now, we need to see something in the future.

“I said to them that my commitment in the next races will be full, to improve the project and to be in a better shape in the future, for all Honda riders.”

Marquez did not confirm if the delicate topic of his own future was raised, or if he had any specific requests for the two Honda chiefs.

Marquez once again ended his weekend in the gravel at Mugello, furiously bemoaning his sub-par bike.

He has failed to finish the past four grands prix that he has started.

Honda also saw Joan Mir fall and injure his hand, and Alex Rins crashed and broke a leg.

Mir and Rins will not race at the Sachsenring this weekend.

Honda’s inability to give the six-time MotoGP champion Marquez a machine capable of fighting for a seventh title means his future is constantly under the microscope.

He is tied to Honda until the end of 2024, and KTM have hinted that they will have interest in him.

But Marquez’s words ahead of the German MotoGP indicate that he still has faith in Honda, the team which his glory is synonymous with.