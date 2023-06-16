The MotoGP summer break is when the crucial decision will be confirmed, leaving Morbidelli only two more rounds to impress.

This weekend’s German MotoGP and next weekend’s Dutch round are all that stands between a conclusion to the saga over Morbidelli’s future.

Team director Maio Meregalli said at the Sachsenring: “Franco, during last year, worked a lot to adapt to our bike.

“This year he is doing better than last year.

“Usually, the time for us to discuss and decide is just before the break.

“We still have two races to go. Then we will decide what to do.

“You have to wait a few more races before knowing what we will decide.

“I prefer to avoid talking about this. It’s a bit early.”

Pressed for Yamaha’s alternative options for their 2024 seat, he added: “We have a rider in mind - Franco is one of these few.

“Please wait.”

Morbidelli is out of contract at the end of this season and has been under threat of being replaced for the entirety of 2023.

Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi are among the names considered to replace him although they may not easily be tempted away from Ducati.

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha’s star man, is contracted throughout 2024.

Morbidelli has a potential fall-back option of joining Mooney VR46 next year if they lose Bezzecchi.

His performance this weekend in Germany will be scrutinised like never before, with his future at stake.