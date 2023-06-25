Valentino Rossi's instant reaction to the VR46 Academy 1-2 at Dutch MotoGP

Mooney VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi won the Saturday sprint at Assen, followed by factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia.

They were earlier joined on the front row by fellow Mooney VR46 rider, and Rossi's brother, Luca Marini after qualifying.

They are three of the four VR46 Academy graduates on the current MotoGP grid and they left their mentor beaming with pride and posting celebratory pictures to his social media.

Along with Jorge Martin, the 2023 MotoGP championship looks set to be fought between Bezzecchi and the reigning champion Bagnaia.

Bagnaia has a 19-point lead at the summit of the MotoGP standings after Saturday's results.

But Bezzecchi's presence in third is a reminder of the success that Rossi's squad has enjoyed this year.

A first grand prix win for both the rider and the team was delivered by Bezzecchi in Argentina, months after Bagnaia became the first VR46 Academy graduate to win the championship.

Rossi's legacy is living on even in his absence.