Pol Espargaro: “With the level in MotoGP now you need to be healthy to race”

The former Repsol Honda rider has been out of action since suffering a horrible Practice crash in Portugal before attempting to make his return at the Italian MotoGP at Mugello.

Espargaro, who broke his jaw in two places, was unable to eat properly for several weeks following the opening round, while eight fractures and an ear injury were also suffered.

But the Spaniard is now close to making his return to action which will take place after the summer break.

Despite wanting to take part in the last three Grand Prix, which includes this weekend’s Dutch MotoGP, Espargaro admits he’s still feeling great even though it’s been a small setback to miss out.

"I feel great," Espargaro told MotoGP.com. "Not as great as if I was racing as that is what I was trying for in the last months, to be racing in Sachsenring.

"But the injury [has not healed] quickly enough to be racing these guys. With this level of MotoGP you need to be very healthy to race.

"But anyway, I feel amazing after the three months that I’ve spent."

Espargaro also spoke about the challenges of being away from the sport both physically and mentally, which took its toll on the 32-year-old.

"When you come here you know that these injuries can happen. You have to accept it and you cannot go backwards.

"You need to move forward. It was a tough time with a lot of pain physically and psychologically.

"Luckily I had my wife and my daughters at home helping me and cheering for me while I was super sad and down. I’m a lucky guy, let's say.

"After that crash, to be here after three months when I thought it would be 6-7 months, I’m pretty lucky."

Espargaro has been with the GASGAS Tech 3 KTM team this weekend at Assen in a bid to support the team ahead of his return.