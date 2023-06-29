MotoGP to “update” concessions rule to help Honda and Yamaha

The Japanese manufacturers have fallen a long way behind their European counterparts, with former MotoGP champions Marc Marquez and Fabio Quartararo languishing behind the riders at the front.

MotoGP sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta has now dropped a serious hint that he will change the rules to throw a lifeline to the struggling teams.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

"We are working hard to be able to help, not only Honda, but also Yamaha, because they can become competitive again in a faster way,” he told Radio Catalunya.

“Honda and Yamaha were considerate under the concessions regulations in the past.

“It was vital because Ducati is competitive and for Suzuki to be so fast, and for KTM and Aprilia officially entering the championship and being competitive.

“The other manufacturers will also understand Dorna's official position is that the system of concessions has to update."

It is true that Ducati, Suzuki, KTM and Aprilia enjoyed the benefits of concessions, a range of technical advantages to help teams become competitive.

The rule brought in in 2014 gave concessions to any team which did not achieve a dry win the season before. This included Ducati.

As Ducati’s performance improved, their concessions were cut.

Concessions were trimmed across the board in 2016 when mandatory use of the standard ECU was introduced.

This season, the revised format and less practice time has made it harder for struggling teams to develop their bikes.

The worry is that Honda and Yamaha could eventually follow Suzuki out of the door.

Currently, the rule states that a team would only receive concessions if they go an entire season without a grand prix podium.

Honda have won a race this year, through Alex Rins, at COTA.

But how would Ducati and co react to the suggestion of tweaking the rules to aid their rivals?

We don’t yet know, but Ezpeleta’s words are a clear concern for the European teams and a boost for the Japanese.