Franco Morbidelli’s VR46 manager Gianluca Falcioni expressed confidence that both sides were “looking for a continuation” before the summer break, but rumours are growing that Alex Rins has also moved into contention.

Rins is at the start of a two-year HRC deal with the LCR team but – like many riders placed at a satellite team, including Pramac's Jorge Martin – is thought to have a ‘get out’ clause for 2024 if he is offered a rival factory seat.

While the Spaniard broke Honda’s win drought with a shock victory at COTA, his next best finish is just ninth place and Rins has been openly disappointed to lag far behind the official Repsol team when it comes to new parts such as the Kalex chassis.

Honda & Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP? Video of Honda &amp; Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP?

Although Yamaha is currently the only manufacturer below Honda in the constructors’ standings, a switch would not only restore Rins to full factory status but put him back on the kind of inline engine configuration with which he won five races for Suzuki.

Like Morbidelli, Rins also has extensive MotoGP experience. That's the most important factor for Quartararo, given that there will once again be only two Yamahas on next year's grid.

“I think that whoever comes or stays in the team, I have not really a preference,” the Frenchman said of his future team-mate before the summer break. “Of course, I prefer someone that has experience in MotoGP, but really, the person, I don't care.”

Manager Carlo Pernat, currently seeking a MotoGP place for his rising star Tony Arbolino, now believes the Rins-Yamaha deal will happen, telling Speedweek.com: "It's clear to me that Rins will ride for Yamaha next year.”

Rins is currently sidelined by a broken leg at Mugello with his MotoGP return date still to be confirmed.

Should former title runner-up Morbidelli leave Yamaha he is expected to find a satellite Ducati seat, either at VR46's own team or Gresini.