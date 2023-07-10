Proving to be the right decision, Marquez left LCR Honda for Gresini at the end of last season and has not looked back since making the switch.

Pole position in just his second qualifying aboard the Desmosedici GP-22 machine was quickly followed by his first podium since 2020, in Argentina.

Marquez immediately took well to the Ducati in pre-season testing, which has transitioned into most rounds so far this season.

Speaking to MotoGP.com, Marquez said: "In the Valencia test I did not expect that. From the first run I was quite fast and quite confident with the bike.

"The doubts disappeared completely and what you are doing on the bike is showing on the lap times. I can find the limit everywhere.

"I’m quite happy with our speed and our performance at this part of the season. It is better than what I expected.

"I’m not happy about the championship position because we are quite far back. If you crash then you can analyse it, but if you have a problem like in Austin, Le Mans and Mugello" - Marquez crashed after contact with other riders - "then you cannot control that. Sometimes it’s frustrating but it gets you stronger mentally."

Marquez should be higher than 10th place in the championship based on his overall speed, which is why adding more consistency in the second half of the year is his main aim.

But also on his mind is the small matter of his future, after adding that he wants to remain with Gresini and Ducati.

Marquez stated: "The objective was to make some podiums and pole positions, which we have already done. So you need to always add more objectives during the season.

"For sure, we want to put a solid base on our project to make more podiums and to be ‘there’ with more regularity, to have the speed and the consistent speed more often.

"If we do these things in a proper way we will have more options or opportunities to win my first race in MotoGP.

"I’m really happy where I am and I want to continue in this team and with Ducati next year."