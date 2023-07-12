Rafael Nadal posted a photograph alongside Marquez to social media with a caption saying “good luck in your new challenges”.

What did he mean? Was he referring to MotoGP?

¡Visitas de las que hacen mucha ilusión! ¡Gracias @marcmarquez93 por venir a conocer la Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar! ¡Nos vemos pronto y suerte en tus nuevos retos! pic.twitter.com/OMnlYPWQE1 — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) July 10, 2023

The Repsol Honda rider’s future is the subject of much scrutiny, with KTM the manufacturer currently linked with him.

Marquez is contracted to Honda until the end of 2024 on the biggest money deal in MotoGP today.

As a result, rival manufacturers would have to shell out a huge fee to recruit the six-time premier class champion.

Factoring in his age (32 by the time he becomes a free agent) and his sketchy injury record, signing Marquez is a risk.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

However, nobody doubts his continued genius on a bike.

And Honda boss Alberto Puig said that the Japanese manufacturer do not want to keep anybody who isn’t happy, in a hint that Marquez could be allowed to exit even before 2025.

Marquez has said that his priority for the rest of this year is developing a machine that can compete next season.

Unless anybody in the tennis world knows any better!