Marc Marquez warning: “12th or crash, not much difference, won’t develop faster”

The Repsol Honda star has endured a miserable campaign, which started full of optimism and free of injury, but has descended into a nightmare.

Marquez hasn’t completed a single MotoGP Sunday race and his hopes to challenge for the championship were long over even before the current summer break.

Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season? Video of Will Marc Marquez leave Honda this season?

Attention is already on developing the RC213V for next season, the last on Marquez’s current Honda contract.

“He probably can't change his strategy,” Bradl told Speedweek about Marquez’s frequent crashes.

“He just can't accept that he's managing an eighth or 12th place. That's how he is.

“He always tries to get the maximum out of it, you can't blame him for that.

“Marc always goes to the limit and beyond.

“That's confirmation enough that our package just isn't ready for it.

“We don't develop faster either, whether he finishes 12th or falls over the front wheel again on the sixth lap.

“It doesn't make much of a difference to the team.”

Any optimism at all?

Bradl did say: “Marc is almost better again as a rider because his right upper arm is working as it used to.

“And because he is physically in better shape.

“He has more security and freedom on the bike again.

“After all, he was in the front row twice in 2023.”

So what is the secret to Honda’s demise? Where did it all go wrong for the Japanese manufacturer who have helped Marquez to a sensational six MotoGP championships?

“They went off course after the Qatar GP in 2022," Bradl said.

"But that's not the only reason why things went backwards or why we didn't improve.

“The steps that take us forward are missing. Too small. Our development is not fast and efficient enough.”

He added: “The MotoGP class has changed a lot since 2019.

“Less in terms of the tyres, but the technology has simply become even more brutal, in terms of aerodynamics.

“All the devices, the lowering of the rear – an extreme development has happened in a short time.

“And with this development, the Japanese plants didn't go along with it like the Europeans.”