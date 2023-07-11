The noise around title challenger Marco Bezzecchi’s future, keeping Luca Marini happy as well, plus the looming prospect of choosing to stick with Ducati or find a new bike in 2025.

Bezzecchi, third in the MotoGP standings, has been linked with a move to Pramac but could receive a factory-spec bike if he stays with Mooney VR46 next season.

“We would like tech support for both riders but they are more interested in Bezzecchi,” team manager Uccio Salucci told Speedweek.

“So the idea would be to get a little more factory support for Marco.

“Then it is also a matter of deciding for Marini, but these decisions lie more with Ducati than with us.

“There is no real deadline [to confirm the 2024 rider line-up]. In the case of Bezzecchi, we have an option to redeem inside Misano.

“But I believe that if everything goes well, he wants to stay with us and there are no surprises, we might redeem them sooner.

“And in the case of Luca, I would like to extend the contract.

“From my point of view we will do that shortly, but I have to talk to the VR46 Riders Academy, so his management, and to him.

“We've already talked a few times and it's going in the direction that we want to continue together – with both riders. Then we will see what will happen.”

Bezzecchi’s first premier class victory was also a first for Valentino Rossi’s MotoGP team, a major milestone.

He is a key piece in the 2024 rider line-up jigsaw, with other manufacturers awaiting his fate before deciding their own options.

“I've always said that our goal is for our riders to be promoted to a factory team one day,” Salucci said.

“Because that would mean that we did a good job.

“So if I were to lose him to a factory team I'd just be happy for him, honestly.

“It's also a friendship, a bit like being an older brother. We've been working with Bezzecchi since he was 15, so almost ten years.”

The bigger picture surrounding the future of the Mooney VR46 team is which bike they opt for in 2025.

They are contracted to Ducati until the end of 2024, an alliance which has clearly benefited their riders in terms of their machinery.

But Rossi’s personal link to Yamaha means the Japanese manufacturer, currently at a low ebb and seeking rejuvenation, could emerge as an option.

Rossi recently signed a deal to act as a Yamaha brand ambassador.

“For 2024 for sure, we have a contract with Ducati, as I have repeatedly emphasised - even when nobody wanted to believe it,” Salucci said. “Then, of course, for 2025 we will look around and choose the bike that best suits our project.”