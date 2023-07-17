The Mooney VR46 team were set to benefit from Bezzecchi’s breakthrough season by receiving 2024-spec bikes next year, rather than the year-old models they currently use.

But now Ducati are wondering if Bezzecchi could instead be moved to Pramac Racing, instead of Johann Zarco, Speedweek report.

Their "original plan is faltering" and "new plans are being discussed", the report states.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

That idea would take Zarco to Gresini Racing, where he would be racing with a ‘23 bike instead of the latest spec that Bezzecchi would have at Pramac.

"But nothing has been decided yet," Paolo Ciabatti, Ducati sporting director, told Speedweek.

Ducati want to finalise their decision in August.

But, as Mooney VR46 and Gresini teams pay their own riders’ fees, Ducati do not have total control over their futures.

Bezzecchi has become hot property after storming into the lead of the MotoGP standings in the early weeks of this year.

He delivered the Mooney VR46 team’s first-ever win in Argentina, also his own maiden victory.

He currently sits third in the standings, 36 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia and one point behind Jorge Martin.