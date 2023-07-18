MotoGP commentators 2023: TNT Sports confirm line-up of presenters

Suzi Perry will continue to lead coverage of MotoGP on TNT Sports.

She is joined by 2003 Superbike World Champion, Neil Hodgson, set to deliver expert analysis throughout the season.

Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season? Video of Who has impressed/disappointed in MotoGP this season?

Gavin Emmett, Michael Laverty, and Natalie Quirk complete the presentation line-up.

TNT Sports is a new TV channel which will, from July 2023 onwards, broadcast MotoGP, WorldSBK and British Superbikes.

Coverage will begin at the next round of MotoGP on August 6 at Silverstone.

Suzi Perry began covering MotoGP in 1997 with the BBC where she stayed until 2010. She joined BT Sports in 2016. She has also covered Formula 1 among many other sports.