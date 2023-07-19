Casey Stoner identifies current MotoGP rider who has “something the others lack”

MotoGP legend Stoner was a popular addition to the Goodwood Festival of Speed, where he discussed today’s championship in his trademark no-filter style.

And he isolated Bezzecchi, the Mooney VR46 rider who is fighting for the title, for special praise.

"As soon as I saw how he rode, I liked him,” Stoner told Speedweek.

“In my eyes he has something that the other riders lack.

“And if you left out the traction control, he would be one of the few who would still be able to ride in front.

"Marco has a riding style that allows him to use the grip in his own unique way.

“Some of the current front runners would probably continue to be in front. But I think Marco would have a small advantage if traction control was banned, and riders were told to just find as much grip as possible."

Bezzecchi won the Argentina MotoGP - his first premier class win, and a first for Valentino Rossi’s Mooney VR46 team.

He is third in the MotoGP standings, currently 36 points behind leader Francesco Bagnaia.

Bagnaia, of course, ended the years of drought at Ducati last season which stretched back to Stoner.

Stoner’s 2007 championship was Ducati’s most recent until, finally, Bagnaia became champion last season.

Stoner was asked if Bagnaia was the current yardstick for all riders to be measured against, and replied: "He must be, because he is the current world champion and also the world championship leader.

"He's doing a fantastic job, and not just since last year.

“Even before, Pecco was always very competitive.

“But I guess he needed to calm down a bit in some ways, and he did.

“He has learned a lot in the last two years and worked on his weaknesses.”