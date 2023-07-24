Honda admit: “Alex Rins considering an offer to join Yamaha”

The LCR Honda rider provided his manufacturer’s only brief ray of light in an otherwise torrid MotoGP season by winning the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Yet, last time out, he was one of three out of four Honda riders sidelined due to injury and is now considering his exit.

"He has received an offer from Yamaha,” LCR team owner Lucio Cecchinello told GPOne.

“Negotiations have started with them and with Honda by his representative, although I am not part of this process.

"I have no definitive information, I can only say that for us it would be a shame to lose Alex because he is a very good rider.

"He is taking his time to reflect and understand what the best solution is.

“Certainly continuing the project with Honda makes sense, he has already won a race, and the bike will grow faster than expected with a renewed commitment from HRC.

“On the other hand, Yamaha offers him a place in an official team, so probably the conditions will be different.”

Cecchinello explained how a contractual clause has allowed Rins to explore his options.

“Alex signed a contract with HRC that included two seasons, 2023 and 2024, but an exit option in case he received an offer from a factory team,” he said.

"Already last year a marriage had been attempted between Rins and Yamaha, which had broken up because of Franco Morbidelli. So his manager had wanted this option."

Morbidelli, who currently partners Fabio Quartararo for Yamaha, would be the casualty if Rins does opt to move across.

Morbidelli will hope to in turn find a seat within the Ducati clan, perhaps with Mooney VR46.

Rins is currently rehabbing a broken leg before MotoGP returns on August 6 at Silverstone.

“Alex has asked us to wait until the end of the month to know his physical situation,” Cecchinello said about whether Rins might race at Silverstone.

“He has started to take his first steps in the pool and, just the other day, he sent me a video cycling in the gym. We still have about ten days ahead of us and he wants to take more time.”