MotoGP Mid-season awards: Best rider, best team, surprise package…

With eight rounds in the books and 12 still remaining, a lot of MotoGP action is yet to come, starting with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on August 6th.

But before then, we have mid-season awards to hand out…

Best rider - Francesco Bagnaia

This is an obvious choice based on wins and championship standings, however, this was a tough call given the progress, but also consistent form shown by Marco Bezzecchi.

Ducati have never been so dominant, but even so, Bagnaia and Bezzecchi have stood out along with Jorge Martin. Bagnaia, who has six wins to his name, looks like the favourite to repeat as MotoGP champion, but Bezzecchi and Martin can’t be ruled out.

Best team - Pramac Ducati

No team has combined for as many podiums as that of Martin and Johann Zarco for Pramac. Leading the teams’ standings by 12 points, Pramac’s only challenger at the moment is Mooney VR46 thanks to the impressive results of Bezzecchi and Luca Marini.

That margin was considerably more heading into Assen, however, Martin failed to step on the podium for the first time since Le Mans, as was the case for Zarco.

Best new rider and team combination - Jack Miller/KTM

This was also a tough call because of the early-season performances from Alex Marquez. It’s clear that the Spaniard has the ability to win a race this season, but the combination of Miller and KTM has been more consistent, while the Australian has been a big reason for the Austrian manufacturer’s improved form in 2023.

Biggest surprise - Marco Bezzecchi

Although he missed out on best rider, Bezzecchi’s level in 2023 was deserving of recognition which is why he claims this title. Was it a great surprise that Bezzecchi made a step forward in 2023? Of course not.

But was he expected to battle for wins and dominate on occasion the way he has, no less on last year’s GP-22, no we don’t think he was.

Best race - German Grand Prix

By far the most enthralling race and the one that went all the way to the finish line, Martin and Bagnaia put on a show at Sachsenring. After battling in the sprint race, Martin and Bagnaia resumed their on-track fight but this time for the entirety of the Grand Prix.

A showdown that showed Bagnaia won’t have everything his own way in the second half of the year, Martin’s performance was a reminder that when everything clicks, the Spaniard has what it takes to beat the Italian.