The major 2024 rider shake-up which has long been anticipated is now expected to be confirmed, with Alex Rins in the process of succeeding Morbidelli.

Yamaha have offered Morbidelli a seat on an official RM1 in WorldSBK next season, Gazzetta report.

But Morbidelli “wants to continue riding in MotoGP” and “has so far declined the offer”, the report states.

He has just a few more days to deliver his final answer about whether to accept the lifeline offered by Yamaha.

“By the Silverstone weekend he will still have to give an answer,” it is reported.

MotoGP returns next weekend, on August 6, at Silverstone.

Morbidelli’s obvious Plan B to remain in MotoGP next season has always been a switch to the Mooney VR46 team, a place he knows well after graduating from the VR46 Academy.

But that option has now closed after Marco Bezzecchi chose to stay alongside Luca Marini for 2024.

There are now just two vacancies which Morbidelli could swoop for.

Gresini Racing will likely have a spare seat when they dispense with Fabio di Giannantonio.

However, Moto2 star Tony Arbolino (backed by veteran manager Carlo Pernat) is also a candidate for Gresini.

LCR Honda will have a vacancy when Rins moves to Yamaha, giving Morbidelli a chance at a straight-swap.