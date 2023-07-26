The LCR Honda rider is set to quit the team he only joined this year, and move again for the 2024 MotoGP season.

“The agreement has already been found,” between Rins and Yamaha, Gazzetta reported.

But “the final signing of the contract is missing”, the report states.

And you know what they say about a deal before the ink is dry…

However, a primary reason for the lack of a signed contract between Rins and Yamaha is due to the rider being in hospital undergoing surgery for a broken leg.

He then got married - still in a wheelchair - last weekend.

Rins will join Fabio Quartararo as Yamaha’s two riders for the 2024 MotoGP season, replacing Franco Morbidelli.

It will bring an end to his one year with Honda, who handed Rins a lifeline for this season when Suzuki quit MotoGP leaving him without a bike.

But the first half of this year has been tumultuous for Rins.

The obvious highlight was winning the Grand Prix of the Americas, making him the first Honda rider aside from Marc Marquez to win a MotoGP race in five years.

But he has also quarrelled publicly with his team, leaving Honda to tell him not to criticise them in the media again.

And then Rins sat out of the most recent race - one of three out of four Honda riders nursing an injury - after breaking a leg at Mugello.

He will miss MotoGP’s return on August 6 at Silverstone due to the injury and, by the time he next races, his future might be sorted.