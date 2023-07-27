Marco Bezzecchi’s verdict on teaming with “boss’ brother” Luca Marini

Luca Marini, half-brother of Mooney VR46 leader and MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi, is also enjoying his own impressive season so far.

But it is Bezzecchi who has delivered Rossi’s team’s first-ever premier class victory and is challenging for the championship.

"He's just another rider,” was Bezzecchi’s verdict on Marini when asked by SoloMoto.

“Another guy like me who wants to become the fastest, even though his name is Luca Marini and, yes, he's the boss's brother."

Bezzecchi is expected to remain with the Mooney VR46 set-up next season and profit from the use of an official Desmosedici, a reward for the breakthrough season he is having.

He never truly wanted to exit the team which has become a family.

“It's like my home, because we've known each other for a long time,” he said.

“They have always believed in me and have given me their hand for whatever was necessary.

“And apart from working together very closely, we are all very close friends.

“Not just among riders; also with Uccio Salucci, who is my boss in the team, with [VR46 CEO Alberto Tabaldi], Carlo, with all the staff and all the organisational part… in reality they are like the extension of my own family.”

Pablo Nieto receives an especially warm reaction from Bezzecchi.

“We have been together for many years. For me, Pablo is not ‘just’ the team manager.

“He has been a rider, which allows him to quickly understand the sensations that we transmit to him when we get off the bike, and both when things are going well or when something is not working at the moment we are working, he understands very quickly how we feel, what we need...

“For me Pablo is a great friend, a great one, and a fundamental person for me and for the whole team.

“And this is great luck for everyone, which is even better when Vale comes and is available to us”.