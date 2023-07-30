The MotoGP silly season rumours which could rock the 2024 grid

Ducati

Any speculation that Enea Bastianini, whose first season as a factory rider has been ruined by injury, could be replaced next season has been shut down by Ducati who will keep faith with him and Francesco Bagnaia.

Pramac’s Jorge Martin is now set to stay despite initially flirting with Yamaha.

Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023 Video of Jorge Martin to join Yamaha in 2024?! | MotoGP 2023

His teammate Johann Zarco could still be sacrificed to prioritise younger Ducati riders - he might be forced to use a ‘23-spec bike in 2024 to favour Marco Bezzecchi. Zarco has been linked with a switch to WorldSBK if Ducati need to free up space in their MotoGP line-up.

Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio will both see their Gresini Racing contracts expire at the end of this season, but only one is expected to be retained. That will be Marquez.

Moto2 star Tony Arbolino is teed up to take Di Giannantonio’s seat.

The Mooney VR46 team’s breakthrough season - they won their first MotoGP race in Argentina and could yet crown the 2023 champion if Marco Bezzecchi storms through - has caused some headaches within Ducati.

Bezzecchi make his wish clear for a factory bike. It was considered that he might move to Pramac to facilitate that wish, or even go to Yamaha. But, instead, it seems that Ducati will allow him to stay within VR46 (his preference) while riding an official Desmosedici next season. Luca Marini’s place is safe in the team run by his brother Valentino Rossi.

Honda

Marc Marquez is on the highest-paid deal in MotoGP which runs until the end of 2024 yet rumours persist that he could change teams next season.

KTM are the most heavily linked team although they have denied it - albeit without completely closing the door on the six-time MotoGP champion.

Joan Mir, Marquez’s Repsol Honda teammate, was briefly linked to a Gresini Racing move to end his nightmare debut season with Honda. But it now seems that he is not a candidate to join the Ducati ranks.

LCR Honda’s Alex Rins is expected to win the race to join Yamaha - that move could even be confirmed before Silverstone next weekend.

Takaaki Nakagami, Rins’ teammate, was the only Honda rider fit enough to race last time out yet he could lose his seat with Ai Ogura waiting in the wings.

Yamaha

With just two bikes on the grid, and no prospect of a satellite team in 2024, Fabio Quartararo will remain as their star rider and will hope for better machinery. But Yamaha know that he won’t be happily staying if they cannot provide him a more competitive bike.

Franco Morbidelli, Quartararo’s teammate, has been constantly linked with an exit all season and that now looks inevitable.

Morbidelli’s contract will expire at the end of this season, and Alex Rins is on the brink of replacing him.

Yamaha have offered Morbidelli a seat in WorldSBK but he still hasn’t accepted that because he’s holding out for a MotoGP seat. The only clear options seem to be Gresini Racing or LCR Honda.

KTM

The interesting aspect of KTM’s business is their admission that they tried - and failed - to buy LCR to add as their own satellite team.

That was rumoured to be a landing spot for Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta but, for now, is a pipe dream.

The addition of teenage talent Acosta has given KTM a headache. Where to find the brilliant prodigy a seat?

Jack Miller and Brad Binder are contracted so are guaranteed to stay as factory riders.

Tech3 GASGAS’ Pol Espargaro is contracted so will stay, but hasn’t raced at all this season due to terrible injuries. Who knows how much Espargaro has left in the tank?

Augusto Fernandez initially appeared to be the victim of Acosta’s wish for a MotoGP seat, but he has now had his contract extended for 2024.

Acosta could be placed within LCR Honda next season before KTM consider bringing that satellite team under their own umbrella in 2025.

Plenty of moving parts are still in play for KTM.

Aprilia

There won’t be any change at Aprilia. Factory pair Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales, and RNF’s Miguel Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, are already locked in for 2024.