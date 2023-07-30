VR46 tell their riders “sporting wars are no longer of any use”

Rossi, of course, was famous for his feisty rivalries with fellow championship contenders across his legendary career.

But today Francesco Bagnaia and Marco Bezzecchi battle tooth-and-nail for the 2023 title without any of the nastiness from Rossi’s most epic grudges.

“In the past it wasn't usual to be good friends with the title rivals and to work together in training,” Uccio Salucci, team manager of Mooney VR46, told Speedweek.

“You know that better than I do!

“Yes, many years ago we started explaining to the drivers that these sporting ‘wars’ were no longer of any use.

“You have to try to work together and have the utmost respect for your rivals.

“And as an academy, we succeed, but it's not just about Pecco and Bezzecchi.

“We also have Luca Marini and Bezzecchi in the box and there is a nice atmosphere, they respect each other.”

Mooney VR46 rider Bezzecchi is enjoying a breakthrough season, having delivered Rossi’s team their first MotoGP race win.

He is battling with fellow VR46 Academy graduate Bagnaia, the factory Ducati rider, with the title at stake.

“We're very happy that we've managed to do it this way, at least so far,” Salucci said.

“If they start fighting tomorrow, we'll see how to manage it.

“I don't think so, because they're intelligent boys who grew up together.

“This is an aspect that makes a big difference. They respect each other and have seen that one pulls the other along and they can help each other.”

Is this teamwork the secret to VR46’s outstanding season so far?

“Sure, I absolutely agree,” Salucci said.

“It helps a lot that they are always together at home.

“They spend nine hours a day training together. Spending so much time together also creates friendship and respect.”

Rossi’s academy underwent a major restructuring at the start of this year, shedding Salucci’s responsibility over the Academy to let him focus on the MotoGP team.

"That has changed a bit because the thing has gotten pretty big," Salucci explained.

"So we decided to split the roles up a bit because it would have been difficult to continue like that.

“So I stayed in the team and Carlo Casabianca, the coach, took charge of the Academy. It's much better for me and for the Academy, but especially for the boys.

“We were always a group of friends who always did a little bit of everything together.

“That was also our strength – up to a point.

“But things have changed and gotten a little bigger.

“That's why it was right to change the situation internally at VR46 and split up the roles - for our own good, but mainly for the boys.”

The future could see riders representing the Mooney VR46 MotoGP team who did graduate through the VR46 Academy.

“Absolutely, yes, that will be possible,” admits Salucci.

“The Academy will certainly start looking for young talent again now, as we have done in the past. But I think it takes time for that.

“After Marini and Bezzecchi, I hope that Celestino Vietti will come. However, we will also have to work with drivers in the team who do not come from the Academy.”