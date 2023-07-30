Casey Stoner provides health update on chronic fatigue issues

The Australian, who retired from MotoGP after the 2012 season, at the age of just 27, revealed in late 2019 that he was struggling for energy and could be sofa-stricken for days at a time.

While his condition has improved, some days are better than others.

Stoner revealed he ‘caught Covid three times’ in late 2021, which he attributes to general weakness, but was able to “enjoy every moment” riding with old friend (and current Honda WorldSBK team manager) Leon Camier.

“There was a period in which things seemed to have improved, then upon returning to Australia I started having problems again,” Gazzetta quotes Stoner as saying.

“Between Phillip Island and Christmas 2021 I had Covid three times. My body is weak, I go from moments where I feel good to others where I just have to lie on the sofa.

“But I wasn't as bad as I was at the beginning [of the chronic fatigue diagnosis].

“And in the last few weeks, I was also able to ride a motorbike in Andorra together with Leon [Camier], which I hadn't done for I don't know how many years, and it was simply fantastic.

“At the beginning, I had terrible pain in my forearms [from not riding], but then I enjoyed every moment.”

Stoner, now 37, delighted fans at the Goodwood Festival of Speed by riding his 2007-title winning Ducati.

Ducati had gone 15 long years without another MotoGP champion since Stoner, until Francesco Bagnaia’s glory last year.

Asked if he missed riding, Stoner replied: "You can't say how much.

"What I miss are the people, not the championship itself, you know how I feel about that."