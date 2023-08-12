Morbidelli is currently without a seat in the 2024 MotoGP rider line-up after Yamaha confirmed their intention to get rid of him, in favour of current LCR Honda rider Rins.

Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis, who has overseen glory for Valentino Rossi, Jorge Lorenzo and Fabio Quartararo but is now presiding over an underachieving team, detailed the decision-making process.

“It was the team’s decision to make a change,” he said. “In my personal feeling, that is something that the team didn’t have to do, but decided to do.

I think it could play out well for both parties.

“If you’re not able to extract the level of performance as a rider, sometimes changing the scene can be good for the rider as well as the team.

“If we knew what the future would bring, it would be easier.

“It was time to make a change.

“Franky has performed better this year than last year. It’s been good on some occasions, Argentina was an example, he ran well.

“We’ve seen signs of the old Franky coming out. That is good to see.

“On the other side, for the future, we decided to make a change. Sometimes, like in a football team, you just need to make a change and only time will tell if it’s favourable to us or Franky.”

Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi were linked to the Yamaha seat but ultimately the Japanese manufacturer confirmed the capture of Rins.

“It’s nice, he’s got a lot of experience, he hasn’t won a world title thus far but he’s won many races,” Jarvis said.

“What I like about Alex? His experience can be vital for us.

“His fighting spirit - he’s the only non-Ducati rider to win a race this year, that already says something. He also won two races at the back end of last season. He’s riding well.

“He wants to be in the Yamaha team, he expressed a desire to be with us. Plus his experience on inline 4 should help him adapt. He’ll be a good teammate to Fabio which should raise the level of our bike and of both riders.”

Yamaha, like fellow Japanese manufacturer Honda, have fallen behind their European counterparts this season and are seeking a major comeback in 2024.