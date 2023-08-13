KTM rejected by three satellite teams; this is the new plan to spice up the grid

Talks with Gresini Racing, LCR Honda and RNF Aprilia failed to find an agreement to bring them under the KTM umbrella.

Their goal is to add a fifth (and maybe a sixth) bike to the 2024 MotoGP grid.

Pit Beirer, KTM’s motorsports director, told Speedweek about talks with Gresini: “There was a reasonable conversation at the French GP.

“Two weeks later they came to a new agreement with their current manufacturer [Ducati].

“From their point of view, that makes sense.”

Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship? Video of Can Brad Binder WIN the 2023 MotoGP World Championship?

An enquiry to LCR hit a dead-end: “There were no intensive discussions with Lucio Cecchinello.

“We just asked about his contract situation. When he informed us that he had a Honda contract for 2024, the conversation ended.

“We don't want to negotiate with anyone who has a valid contract for the coming season.

“We don't support a culture of snatching teams that are under contract from other manufacturers."

And RNF were also unavailable: "We got the clear answer from Razlan Razali that he has an Aprilia contract for 2024. That ended this topic.

“We will not try to wrestle a team from a manufacturer. Especially not if this plant only has one customer team.”

KTM will stick with factory duo Jack Miller and Brad Binder next season.

But current Tech3 GASGAS pair Pol Espargaro and Augusto Fernandez are also contracted, while they have promised entry to MotoGP to Moto2 starlet Pedro Acosta.

They have a new idea to facilitate an extra rider.

"Our efforts, wishes and efforts are still going in weekly talks with Dorna to get more places," confirmed Beirer.

"We're trying to get a fifth place. If we are told that the number five is awkward because there are only two-rider teams, we would also use six.

“So we're trying with all our might to get additional places. The negotiations are difficult.

“But we don't want to give up our five riders, we want an additional slot.

“That is our goal for this summer. By the end of the summer we want to have a solution on how to keep the five riders with us."

They are open to a single-rider team, run by Aki Ajo, with Acosta on the bike.

"Our favourite version would be to get two more MotoGP places through Aki Ajo," Beirer said.

Another potential plan would be to use Espargaro as a test and reserve rider, and give his Tech3 GASGAS seat to Acosta next season.

In 2025 the contract situations of many riders and teams will change, allowing KTM to pursue a second satellite squad.

“I know that some contracts will expire at the end of 2024,” Beirer said.

“We will definitely have talks about that. We are just at the point where another step in MotoGP would make sense for us because we have so many young riders with us.

“And our bike has developed very well, although we must not lose focus and keep improving the KTM before we spread too much.

“Perhaps the lack of opportunity also protects us from the danger of growing too quickly in MotoGP.”