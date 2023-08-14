Huge financial reward on the table if Johann Zarco joins Honda

His salary would be doubled if he accepts the offer on the table to ride for LCR Honda in the 2024 MotoGP season, GPOne reports.

Zarco will be the victim if Marco Bezzecchi opts to leave the Mooney VR46 team to join Pramac Racing, the only way he could ride a GP24 next year.

Honda have foreseen Zarco’s potential availability with a money-spinning offer even if they cannot offer a comparable bike to the machine that he is riding this year.

But “what holds true for most riders, the most lucrative economic choice, doesn’t seem applicable to the Frenchman”, the report claims.

“The probability,” the report adds, “is that in Pramac everything will remain the way it is”.

LCR Honda owner Lucio Cecchinello previously confirmed: “We were approached by various agents, including the one of Zarco.

“We were a little bit surprised, because Zarco has a very competitive bike currently.”

Zarco said at Silverstone: “It’s good to have the interest of Honda.

“Clearly it’s nice to have this kind of brand interested, even if they’re struggling. We have to think about this.”