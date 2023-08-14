Currently under discussion is eBay, according to Speedweek.

The change would come in from the 2024 MotoGP season.

Mooney will remain as a co-sponsor but the team will no longer include their name.

One reason for this is that Emilio Petrone, who was the Mooney CEO who struck a deal with the VR46 team to be their title sponsor, has left his job to join Pagani Automobili.

A possibility for their replacement is eBay, the massive e-commerce company.

They already have a relationship with Rossi’s team as their "Official Marketplace", which started in June, and their branding features on the bikes and the leathers of Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi.

The Mooney VR46 team have been one of MotoGP’s success stories this season.

They won their first premier class race in Argentina through Bezzecchi, who has since won in Le Mans and established himself as a genuine title contender.

He is currently considering whether to remain with Rossi’s squad next season on a year-old bike or to go to Pramac Racing where he would have a GP24.