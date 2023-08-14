Honda president’s message to Marc Marquez about rumours of MotoGP withdrawal

Fears in the paddock that Honda could follow their fellow Japanese brand Suzuki out of the exit door have finally been allayed.

And Yasuharu Watanabe, the HRC president, has detailed his discussions with star rider Marquez.

Asked via Shueisha Shinsho if Honda might quit MotoGP due to underperformance, Watanabe answered: "Well, let's categorically deny that here. We will never withdraw.”

Marquez and Repsol Honda teammate Joan Mir have completed just one MotoGP grand prix combined this year, while Alex Rins has quit LCR Honda after only half-a-year to join Yamaha.

Watanabe said about his plan to deliver success again: “We have no choice but to build fast bikes and machines that can win.

“Every time I go to the MotoGP site, I always have a long talk with Marc.

"We have to build and deliver the machine you want, and we'll do it as soon as possible.

“Also, [I tell Marquez] ‘since you will have your own timeline, if there is something that we do not agree with, it may be possible to make each decision at that time’.

“However, both he and we have found a common goal.

"But let's work together and work hard together without giving up until the end."

Marquez delivered his sixth MotoGP championship, all of which were with Honda, as recently at 2019.

But the team have slumped to a second consecutive season of disarray.

“It is difficult to simply identify the cause, but I think that one of the reasons is that we have not changed our methods fundamentally due to our past achievements,” Watanabe said.

“We are working hard, but rather than changing the way we do things, we have been proceeding with development in a way that builds up.

“We are evolving step by step, but our competitors may be changing their development methods more drastically.

“As a result, while our competitors have made great strides, we are making progress on a cumulative basis, and I think that is the reason why we suddenly made a difference.”

The HRC president was asked if his team has got worse, or if rivals had just improved.

“I think both,” he said. “For example, the development of four-wheeled vehicles has changed significantly.

“By using a wealth of data, our simulations are quite complete at the stage of making the machine.

“On the other hand, motorcycles also naturally use data, but that is a way of accumulating conventional methods of prototyping actual vehicles and listening to opinions. That's not a bad thing, of course, but maybe we need a way to use more data.

"I'm in the process of changing that now.

“By collaborating with automobiles, for example, I think it will be possible to incorporate the development flow of automobiles into motorcycles.

“I have a great sense of danger. The Honda Group as a whole regards the current situation as a major problem. Including Honda Motor Co., Ltd. President Toshihiro Mibe, we believe that we must do something about this situation as soon as possible.

"I'm aware that it won't be that easy.

“Currently, the development of the 2024 MotoGP machine is progressing rapidly, but with so many things to decide now, do we really understand all of our weaknesses?

“If we can find it well, we will have a machine with reasonable fighting power in 2024. To be honest, I can't say that there is any proof yet.”