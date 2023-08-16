LCR Honda respond to Alex Rins’ claims that they didn’t “support” him

Rins complained earlier this year, just months into his time at Honda, that he wasn’t being supported enough in terms of technical development.

He has now confirmed that he will ride for Yamaha in 2024.

Lucio Cecchinello, the LCR team manager, reacted: "The truth is that Alex has a factory contract with HRC, but when you ride a factory bike in a satellite team everything takes longer.

“The evolution is not the same, it's always a bit slower.

“He has shown that he has the talent and the ability to win races.”

Cecchinello said about Rins’ exit: "We knew that if Alex received an offer from a factory team this could happen.

“And now we are dedicating ourselves to evaluating the different options.

“The market is wide and there are also some young talents in Moto2 to consider. After Austria, we will surely close the deal."

LCR have been targeted by KTM, who want to increase their presence on the MotoGP grid from their current four bikes by acquiring one of the existing satellite teams.

Cecchinello admitted to speaking to KTM boss Francesco Guidotti: "It was a very normal, friendly call. A private call between us.

“He called me and told me that KTM were assessing their situation.

“They have a lot of young talents in their sights and they don't have enough places.

“He told me they were interested in increasing the number of KTM riders on the grid and that they knew we were in a more complicated situation.

“I told him I appreciated the offer, but we have a contract with Honda for 2024, in the future we will see.

“I took it into consideration. But the conversation stopped there. We won't be with KTM in 2024."