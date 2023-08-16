Yamaha lean on private Valentino Rossi calls to tempt VR46 away from Ducati

The Mooney VR46 team hope to continue their breakthrough season at this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP.

Their contract as a Ducati satellite team continues next year, and they have no plans to break it, but Yamaha want to tempt them across for 2025.

Yamaha managing director Lin Jarvis told GPOne that he is leaning on his relationship with a legend to secure the deal: “I speak directly with all members of VR46, also with Valentino.

“If the Yamaha is competitive, they’ll be open to us. But it’s too early to say.

“We have a lot of activity together with VR46. We are also their technical partners.

“Then there is the Moto2 project paid for by Yamaha Japan.

“We can add that Vale is our brand ambassador.

“For us, it makes sense to choose Rossi’s team - not to mention that, today, his is the best satellite team.

“And it also has excellent riders.”

Marco Bezzecchi has emerged into a MotoGP title contender and has a personal choice to make between staying with Mooney VR46 or switching to Pramac Ducati next year.

Whoever rides for VR46 by 2025, they could be a Yamaha satellite rider, owing in part to Rossi’s relationship with the Japanese manufacturer who delivered his most glorious days.

“To convince them, first we need to have competitive bikes, offering them interesting conditions,” Jarvis said.

“Ideally, they are our first choice. But there’s always a second choice.”

This year, Yamaha are the only manufacturer with just two bikes on the grid. This is expected to continue next year, while Ducati boast eight bikes and KTM plan to increase their four.

Yamaha will consider all options for a 2025 satellite team: “There really isn’t much time. Of course, we’re in touch with everyone all the time. We are confident that we can have another team.

“I think it’s possible but first we must demonstrate the competitiveness of our bike in 2025.

“I can guarantee that the retirement of Yamaha is complete nonsense.”