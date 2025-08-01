Tai Woffinden names return date: “I want to ride again”

Tai Woffinden has confirmed his intention to return to speedway.

The three-time world champion suffered serious injuries after a crash in Poland earlier this year.

Woffinden was airlifted to hospital where he was put into an induced coma. Multiple surgeries were required on his array of broken bones.

But the defiant Woffinden has posted a video to social media showing that he has ridden a speedway bike for the first time since his accident.

"The last four months have been the biggest challenge of my life, but like I do with everything, I get knocked down, get straight back up and keep on charging,” he said.

"All eyes on 2026".

Woffinden made his intentions clear in an interview with The Sun newspaper.

“I made my mind up about three weeks ago, 100 per cent I want to ride again,” he said.

“There weren’t really any doubts. I then said the next thing to do was get on a bike and have some fun.

“I’m not affected by what has happened. It’s just a normal rehabilitation process from an injury.

“I went to watch at Sheffield a few weeks back and watched the boys ride. I was like f*** I want to feel that right now.

“For now the focus is on rehabilitation and not really thought about riding too much.

“I had my head down just on rehab and just kept my cards close to my chest on this occasion and not really mentioned too much.

“Now I’ve ridden my bike and shared it online, it’s done half a million views in 20 hours.

“When I got back on the bike, it felt like I’d never been away.

“There were a few niggles with my elbow. It’s still healing. Coming into the corners was a bit tricky a couple of times.

“But otherwise I was straight onto the bike, full gas, four laps as fast as I could.

“I’ll be back in 2026, obviously where that will be is to be decided. I’ll be ready for next season and I’ll be 110 per cent.

“I’m not ready to finish yet. I’m not going to let an injury stop me. It was only an injury.

“Faye is all good, she will allow me to do whatever I want to do. She has never once told me not to do something I want to do. She hasn’t changed during this situation either.”