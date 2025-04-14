Tai Woffinden lists injuries and posts footage of gruelling recovery

Tai Woffinden has shared footage of himself as he begins recovery from his huge crash in Poland.

The three-time Speedway champion was hurt while racing for Rzeszow, and was airlifted to hospital.

In his absence, Sheffield Tigers teammate Josh Pickering was reduced to tears when discussing his friend’s injuries.

But Woffinden has broken his silence via social media from his hospital bed, and has now shown more of his rehab.

“10 days post coma,” he said on Monday.

Woffinden listed his injuries: “Double compound right femur fracture (pinned and bolted).

“Broken back TH9 plated and screwed to TH8 & TH10. Right humorous compound fracture.

“Dislocated and smashed right elbow , 12 broken ribs and punctured lung.

“Left broken shoulderblade, dislocated left shoulder.”

Woffinden added: "Wild typing all that out..."

Woffinden also posted footage of himself walking with assistance.

“Tai has been through more than we can even begin to imagine,” his wife Faye had already said.

She said about his injuries: “Multiple broken bones, major surgeries, blood transfusions—his body has endured so much.

“And yet, his spirit stays strong.”