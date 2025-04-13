Tai Woffinden speaks out after horror crash led to induced coma

Tai Woffinden offers his first words since a scary crash

Tai Woffinden
Tai Woffinden

Tai Woffinden has spoken out for the first time since suffering a terrifying crash.

Woffinden was injured after crashing while racing for Rzeszow in Poland, and was airlifted to hospital.

The three-time Speedway champion suffered broken bones and a chest injury.

His wife asked fans for patience while saying ‘Tai has been through more than we can even begin to imagine’.

But Woffinden has been able to post an update to his social media on Sunday alongside a photo of himself smiling.

“Hey guys, turns out my injuries and an induced coma ain’t no joke,” he said.

“I’m on the mend, please bear with me for now. I just need a little more time to rest.

“I’ll update you all later on in the week.

“Please know how much I appreciate all the  love and support from all over the world.”

His Sheffield Tigers teammate Josh Pickering had been reduced to tears during an interview in the days after Woffinden’s crash.

Woffinden’s wife had listed multiple broken bones, major surgeries, and blood transfusions as challenges that he has faced.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

