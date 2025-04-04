Tai Woffinden update provided by his wife: “His body has endured so much”

Tai Woffinden’s wife has provided the first significant update on his condition since a terrible crash last weekend.

The three-time Speedway world champion was airlifted to hospital in Poland after an accident while racing for his team, Rzeszow.

After initially requesting patience, his wife Faye Woffinden has now explained the latest.

She wrote on social media: “Our brave boy is here with us! fighting, healing, and resting.

“Tai has been through more than we can even begin to imagine. Multiple broken bones, major surgeries, blood transfusions—his body has endured so much. And yet, his spirit stays strong. So does our hope. We’re holding on tightly, believing that each day will bring more healing, more strength, and more of him back to us.

“Anyone who knows Tai knows how open, honest, and full of life he is. When he’s ready, he’ll share his story in his own way. But right now, his only job is to rest, to heal, and to find the strength to get through this.

“The love, kindness, and support we’ve received from all of you has been overwhelming in the most beautiful way. There truly aren’t words to express how deeply grateful we are.

“While we hesitate to name individuals for fear of missing anyone, we want to extend our deepest thanks to those who played a part in saving Tai.

“To the special person we cannot name, who played a crucial role in getting the helicopter to the track and to the medical team inside who cared for Tai before he even reached the hospital—you gave him a fighting chance, and we will never forget that.

“To Dr. Paweł Jasiński, for organizing every surgery and ensuring Tai has the best possible team. To Rafał Roger Piątek, who has not only been by Tai’s side but also ours through it all. To Basia Karczewska, for her constant support and kindness.

“To the incredible doctors and medical team in Rzeszów. To the Stal Rzeszów team, especially Paweł Piskorz and Michał Drymajło your unwavering support means everything.

“To our family, our friends, and every single person who has reached out, offered help, or simply held us in their thoughts—thank you. From the bottom of our hearts.

“Your love has carried us through the darkest moments. We will never forget it.”

Sheffield Tigers paid tribute to Woffinden on Thursday night, when he was schedule to be racing for them, against Birmingham.

Sheffield emerged victorious without him as the crowd chanted his name.

Teammate Josh Pickering was reduced to tears afterwards when discussing his friend’s injuries.