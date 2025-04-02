Tai Woffinden’s wife breaks silence after Speedway star hospitalised

Tai Woffinden’s wife says they need “more time to understand” before providing a fuller update on the Speedway star after his crash.

Woffinden was in a scary crash in Poland at the weekend while representing Rzeszow.

He sustained several fractures and a chest injury, and was placed into a medically induced coma, the BBC reported.

His wife Faye Woffinden has now publicly spoken about him for the first time since the accident.

She posted to social media: “Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are taking things one moment at a time.

“Please know how deeply grateful we are for your patience, your love, and your support - it truly means the world to us.

“In the midst of this incredibly difficult time, your support reminds us that we are not facing this alone.

“However, we are still processing everything and need a little more time to understand where things stand before sharing any further updates.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding more than we can say.

“We will share more when we are able. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”