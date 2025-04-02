Tai Woffinden’s wife breaks silence after Speedway star hospitalised

Tai Woffinden hospitalised after serious crash, his wife asks for patience

Tai Woffinden
Tai Woffinden

Tai Woffinden’s wife says they need “more time to understand” before providing a fuller update on the Speedway star after his crash.

Woffinden was in a scary crash in Poland at the weekend while representing Rzeszow.

He sustained several fractures and a chest injury, and was placed into a medically induced coma, the BBC reported.

His wife Faye Woffinden has now publicly spoken about him for the first time since the accident.

She posted to social media: “Right now, our hearts are heavy, and we are taking things one moment at a time.

“Please know how deeply grateful we are for your patience, your love, and your support - it truly means the world to us.

“In the midst of this incredibly difficult time, your support reminds us that we are not facing this alone.

“However, we are still processing everything and need a little more time to understand where things stand before sharing any further updates.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding more than we can say.

“We will share more when we are able. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

RR News
55s ago
Nathan Harrison confirms 2025 Isle of Man TT plans
Nathan Harrison. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
48m ago
Claim made over Honda’s $10 million deal for Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull seat
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
53m ago
Pecco Bagnaia “forced” Marc Marquez’s mistake theory is posed
Marc Marquez
WSBK News
1h ago
Iker Lecuona “was almost asleep in the chair” after first WorldSBK race in five months
Iker Lecuona, 2025 Portuguese WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Live stream for free
Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Medics deliver first judgement on Jorge Martin’s hope for Qatar MotoGP
Jorge Martin
BSB News
2h ago
Honda Racing UK launches 2025 BSB, road racing teams
Honda Racing UK 2025. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Gigi Dall'Igna feels “bitterness” after Marc Marquez’s “wasteful slip” at COTA
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Americas MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Ralf Schumacher noticed Lewis Hamilton “tension” after Charles Leclerc “woke up”
Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc
BSB News
2h ago
Kyle Ryde “trying our best for some good news” as future hangs in the balance
Kyle Ryde