Sheffield Tigers issue statement after Tai Woffinden airlifted to hospital

Sheffield Tigers provided a statement after Tai Woffinden was hospitalised in Poland.

Three-time Speedway world champion Woffinden was involved in a serious crash during a sparring fixture for his new Polish team, Rzeszow.

It was described by the official British Speedway website as a “three-rider accident going into the first bend”.

Woffinden is in a medically induced coma, according to BBC.

He was airlifted to hospital with multiple fractures and a chest injury, their report states.

Woffinden is in a stable condition in intensive care, the report also says.

He was due to come back to Sheffield for this season’s ROWE Motor Oil Premiership.

Sheffield Speedway said: “As you are most likely aware, Sheffield racer Tai Woffinden was involved in a crash whilst racing in Poland on Sunday.

“Whilst we understand the concern for Tai’s health and wellbeing, Sheffield Speedway will not be going into any further detail at this stage.

“We are in constant communication with his family - who have confirmed that reports in the Polish media have gone out without their permission or approval.

“Members of Tai’s family will be flying to the hospital later on Monday evening, where he is currently being treated, and will provide the club with a full update as and when they have learned the full facts and when they are comfortable in doing so.

“Sheffield Speedway once again politely asks supporters not to respond to rumours out of respect to Tai and his family.”

Woffinden's former club Wolverhampton Wolves said: "Wishing our Wolf World Champion, Tai Woffinden, a full and speedy recovery.

"Your strength, determination, and spirit continue to inspire us all - we're right behind you every step of the way.

"Stay strong, Tai."