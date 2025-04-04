Tearful tribute to Tai Woffinden as Sheffield Tigers return to action

Tai Woffinden teammate breaks down into tears

Tai Woffinden
Tai Woffinden

Tai Woffinden remained the centre of everybody’s thoughts as Sheffield Tigers returned to action without him.

Woffinden was due to represent Sheffield against Birmingham on Thursday night in the Motor Oil Premiership.

But a crash last weekend in Poland required the three-time champion to be airlifted to hospital with fractures and a chest injury.

His wife has since pleaded for patience before proving a more detailed update on his condition.

Sheffield beat Birmingham 61-29 on Thursday with the crowd cheering Woffinden’s name.

Teammate Josh Pickering broke down into tears when discussing his absent friend.

“Our backs were against the wall,” Pickering said. “It shows a great team can get going when the times are tough.

“I am so proud of the boys tonight. We have got something sat in the back of our minds and we will have for a number of weeks.

“I didn’t want to talk about it leading up to the meeting. But things hit close to home when it’s one of your best mates.

“It’s a tough sport that we do, man.

“There are many highs and many lows. Tai has had every single high in the sport, and now he’s experienced a low.

“I am getting emotional. Great team, proud of the boys.

“There’s nothing wrong with men crying! It shows we’ve got feelings!”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Alpine reveals cause of Jack Doohan’s scary Japanese GP practice crash
Jack Doohan, Alpine
F1 News
2m ago
George Russell concedes McLaren still a step ahead despite improved Mercedes F1 pace
George Russell
F1 News
37m ago
Franz Tost's astonishing rant at Liam Lawson-Yuki Tsunoda swap
Franz Tost feels Yuki Tsunoda was always the best option for Red Bull
WSBK News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea makes a final decision on racing at Dutch WorldSBK
Jonathan Rea
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pedro Acosta: “Maybe the most important day of our season…”
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Measures introduced to combat F1 Japanese GP grass fires
Carlos Sainz
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin reveals what Marc Marquez told him about his injury
Jorge Martin, Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2024
F1 News
1h ago
FIA reveal judgement over Lewis Hamilton F1 pit lane queue-jumping
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson: Racing Bulls cars “feels different” to Red Bull
Liam Lawson
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits Red Bull F1 car “trickier” to drive than expected
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull