Tearful tribute to Tai Woffinden as Sheffield Tigers return to action

Tai Woffinden remained the centre of everybody’s thoughts as Sheffield Tigers returned to action without him.

Woffinden was due to represent Sheffield against Birmingham on Thursday night in the Motor Oil Premiership.

But a crash last weekend in Poland required the three-time champion to be airlifted to hospital with fractures and a chest injury.

His wife has since pleaded for patience before proving a more detailed update on his condition.

Sheffield beat Birmingham 61-29 on Thursday with the crowd cheering Woffinden’s name.

Teammate Josh Pickering broke down into tears when discussing his absent friend.

“Our backs were against the wall,” Pickering said. “It shows a great team can get going when the times are tough.

“I am so proud of the boys tonight. We have got something sat in the back of our minds and we will have for a number of weeks.

“I didn’t want to talk about it leading up to the meeting. But things hit close to home when it’s one of your best mates.

“It’s a tough sport that we do, man.

“There are many highs and many lows. Tai has had every single high in the sport, and now he’s experienced a low.

“I am getting emotional. Great team, proud of the boys.

“There’s nothing wrong with men crying! It shows we’ve got feelings!”