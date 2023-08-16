Quizzed on the development at the following British MotoGP, race riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales gave little away.

“The chassis is still in its first steps. It is still our baby. Hopefully, I can try it at some point this year,” said Aleix Espargaro, who went on to win the Silverstone GP.

Team-mate Maverick Vinales added: “It’s a really new innovation from them. It’s good that Aprilia is exploring other things, fantastic. I think maybe I can try it in the Misano test [September]. But in a race weekend, I don’t think so.”

A carbon fibre chassis hasn’t been used in MotoGP since Ducati from 2009-2011, with all but KTM (steel trellis) now using a conventional aluminium twin-spar design.

Espargaro wouldn’t give any clues as to what specific traits Aprilia are hoping to get from it.

“We are looking for some things to make the bike react in a different way and the chassis is one of the items that can help with this, but I cannot be precise,” he said.

Although the MotoGP rules ban modifications to engine design during the racing season, and heavily restrict fairing updates, the chassis can be changed at any time.

That means, as long as it fits with the existing RS-GP parts, the carbon fibre design could theoretically be raced in 2023.

While the radical new chassis currently remains in the pipeline, Aprilia debuted aero and swingarm updates after the summer break at Silverstone.

“The bike is a little more agile and stable [with the fairing changes],” said Espargaro, who blasted 0.7s clear of the field in Friday practice before a last-lap victory pass on Francesco Bagnaia in the grand prix.

“The difference is not huge but you can feel it. Especially approaching the fast corners when you go in with the throttle, it’s easier to throw the bike in without shaking the front handlebar.

“They did a good job. And not just with the fairing, but if you look at the front part of the disc, it’s completely redesigned, completely different shape and it allows there to be more air to come through. And more new items coming for Austria so we don’t stop.”

Stability was also the aim for a revised swingarm tried by Vinales, who was third in the Sprint and fifth in the GP.

“Especially in the time attack, I struggle the most with stability,” he said. “In Assen I lost 0.2s. We cannot lose these gains when the bike is straight [upright]. I see also Miguel struggling a lot on the stability. If we can gain there, we will be faster.”