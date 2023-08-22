KTM riders get feisty in battle for seats: “I have a contract, zero worry!”

KTM’s wish for a fifth bike on the 2024 MotoGP grid has been rejected meaning they must find a home for Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Pol Espargaro, Augusto Fernandez and Pedro Acosta.

Their factory duo, satellite pair and their Moto2 prodigy all have deals for next season.

Fernandez said after the Austrian MotoGP: “We just got the information that I’m going to keep on the same team, GASGAS, for next year.

“So the rest? I don’t know.

“What is sure is that I will continue with the same team, in MotoGP.”

Espargaro was then asked if he’d received any information, and replied: “No. With myself, it is [clear].

“I have a full contract with GASGAS this year and next year.

“I am zero worried about that. I’m just worried about my results.

“It’s not a matter of results, it’s a matter of contracts. This is clear.

“I cannot! I’m sorry! I have my contract and a very good relationship with Mr. Beirer. There is nothing to be worried about.

“The results show I am performing. I’ve been in front of my teammates, and Jack sometimes.

“But it’s not about results, it’s about contracts.

“The Pierer Group Mobility have a solution, maybe you don’t know, maybe I don’t know, maybe it’s a secret which will appear in a few races.

“It’s nothing that is worrying me, at the moment.”

Miller bluntly said about his situation: “I’m confirmed. No question.”

KTM have considered the idea of using one rider as a test and reserve option, providing them with a top-class substitute in the eventuality that they suffer injuries.

This would also enable them to keep all five riders ahead of 2025, when they hope to use more than four bikes on the grid.