Shock claim that Marc Marquez spoke to Gresini Ducati for “a future solution”

Alex Marquez, Marc’s younger brother, quit Honda to join Gresini this season and has only spoken positively about his decision.

Jaime Martinez, Marc’s new manager, “could have already agreed a future solution with Gresini,” El Periodico reported.

Marquez requires Honda to meet his demands of hiring talented European engineers to power their 2024 revival, the report states.

“That's the plan or they'll lose the best,” it is reported.

“The only thing that can keep Marquez in Honda is the appearance of a revolutionary project by the hand of European talent.

“Because, if Honda has something, it is money, a lot of money, to acquire that talent.

“If he does not see a real, authentic reaction, such as the arrival of authentic geniuses, gurus, to the project, he will leave.”

Marquez was quoted by the newspaper: "I always have hope, But, now, what I want to see is a reaction. Something to hold on to. I don't expect a rocket, I expect a reaction."

The stunning claim comes amid Marquez’s struggles with Repsol Honda this year, where he only completed his first grand prix of the year in Austria at the 10th round.

Marquez claimed he would stick with Honda in 2024, the final year of his contract, but has been heavily linked with a move in 2025, particularly to KTM.

Interest from Ducati, and particularly the satellite team where his brother is stationed, is a new revelation though.

But Marquez is willing to give Honda time to meet his demands.

“Honda's clock does not run as fast as Marquez's or the Repsol team's,” the report warns.