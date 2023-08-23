The six-time MotoGP champion has made it no secret that Honda are in a very difficult period and that next season will be crucial to him when evaluating his future.

The first step in that process will come at the Misano test when Honda rolls out its preliminary 2024 bike.

But while work at Honda is going on behind the scenes in order to provide Marquez with a bike that can see him return to being a title contender, the Spaniard has been heavily linked with other manufacturers.

Talk of interest from Ducati was quickly shut down, however, rumours have continued to persist regarding Marquez and KTM.

Marquez is contracted with Honda until the end of the 2024 season, but so was Alex Rins who managed to break his deal with the Japanese brand in order to sign a deal with Yamaha for next year.

There’s still no suggestion that Marquez will do the same, especially since KTM are unlikely to be given another two grid slots for 2024, however, Marquez himself has down little to squash the speculation after holding a dinner with KTM and Red Bull last weekend.

Speaking to Sky Italia, Marquez added: "Riders and teams talk continuously in the paddock.

"On Monday I was having dinner with many people from Red Bull and the head of KTM Motorsport was also there, Pit Beirer, with whom I have a good relationship.

"A rider always looks for the best, but now I have a contract with Honda and I give my all for them."

It’s expected that Marquez will remain with Honda, something he has made clear on several occasions.

But if they fail to deliver him with a bike that can win races in 2024, then switching manufacturers could take place for the first time in his MotoGP career.