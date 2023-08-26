Bagnaia became the VR46 Academy’s first MotoGP champion last year and is on course to repeat the feat, challenged by fellow graduate Bezzecchi.

Their rise is a testament to the success of Rossi’s academy but he has admitted the pressure of competing for the MotoGP title can add strain to their relationship.

“They are friends, but it is thanks to them,” Rossi told Sky.

“Sometimes it's difficult, they all fight for the same goal.

“But the strength of the Academy is that they have the MotoGP world champion as a reference.

“But you have to be smart, that's thanks to them.

“We are proud of the relationship between Bez and [crew chief Matteo] Flamigni, he teaches him many things and gives him so much strength.

“[The sprint race in Austria] was a big disappointment, but [the grand prix] was beautiful. We made up for it, they had a great race and beating Alex Marquez was nice."

Bezzecchi slipped to 68 points behind championship leader Bagnaia at the Red Bull Ring last weekend.

"The primary objective is to put us ahead of Jorge Martin in the world Championship for second place,” Rossi said.

“Being [runner-up] is already an important thing.

Bagnaia? He is very strong and experienced.”

The Austrian MotoGP was a sensational day for the VR46 Academy graduates, with their mentor cheering them on enthusiastically.

"It was a fantastic day for the Academy,” Rossi said.

“All our riders did great. Celestino Vietti started by winning after a complicated year, giving us good vibes.

“Franco Morbidelli made a great comeback race. Luca Marini and Bezzecchi made us enjoy, they were great and we even conquered the podium.

“Pecco was perfect: I don't think he missed a corner all weekend.”