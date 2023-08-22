Zarco, who presently races for Pramac Ducati, had already announced his plans on Sunday evening in Austria.

The Frenchman said his choice was either to extend for a single year with Ducati, but perhaps switch to another team and then move to WorldSBK for 2025, or take up the new two-year MotoGP project with Honda - which Zarco said includes an option for 2026.

Upon welcoming Zarco, LCR Honda team principal Lucio Cecchinelli confirmed that the 33-year-old will be racing in Castrol colours, and therefore be a direct replacement for Alex Rins, who is leaving for Monster Yamaha:

CHAOS in the MotoGP Sprint & Zarco joins Honda! Video of CHAOS in the MotoGP Sprint &amp; Zarco joins Honda!

“We are very excited to welcome Johann to the LCR Honda Castrol team with all the respective details and signatures now in place,” Cecchinello said.

“It is a return to the team after we had some brief time together in 2019, where we could already see his potential and work ethic.

“There are still a lot of races and work to be done this season, but we are looking forward to the start of this new project in 2024.”

Takaaki Nakagami currently rides the team’s other Idemitsu-backed machine.