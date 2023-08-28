The surprise option is according to Carlo Pernat, the veteran paddock manager with ties to Gresini, talking to GPOne.

The only two current vacancies on the 2024 MotoGP grid are within Ducati - at Pramac and, if Fabio di Giannantonio is ditched as expected, at Gresini.

That Gresini seat is now remarkably coveted by Mir, the 2020 MotoGP champion.

But since his glory season with Suzuki, things have gone south for Mir.

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

He recently admitted to considering retirement at the age of 25 due to his woes this year at Repsol Honda.

He has only completed one Sunday race, at the opening weekend in Portimao.

Mir’s woes, and his apparent flirtation with Ducati, has echoes of Alex Marquez last year.

Marquez was also at a low ebb as a Honda rider but made the decision to leave for a Ducati satellite team, and has been rejuvenated by the move.

Mir could realistically hope for similar, even if it means swapping a factory team for a satellite team.

Iker Lecuona is waiting in the wings at Honda to be a simple and no frills replacement for Mir, should he opt to quit, the same report claims.