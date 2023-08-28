Honda deliver Alex Rins update on his broken leg

"LCR Honda Castrol rider Alex Rins is making solid progress to be on track soon," a team statement said.

"However, he’ll miss the Catalan Grand Prix and will be replaced by compatriot Iker Lecuona."

Alex Rins: Honda support was not the same as Suzuki Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

Rins broke his leg in a crash during the sprint race at the Mugello round, and has missed four rounds already.

He even got married during the MotoGP summer break in a wheelchair, and with a crutch.

Rins' days at Honda are coming to an end because, midway through his first season since joining from Suzuki, he has already confirmed that he will move to Yamaha next year.

His rollercoaster first half-a-year at Honda, before suffering his terrible injury, included winning the Grand Prix of the Americas.

Rins became the first Honda rider, aside from Marc Marquez, to win a MotoGP race since 2018.