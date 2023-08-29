Marc Marquez finished his first Grand Prix of the year at the Red Bull Ring after claiming 12th, however, his younger brother was much further up the order, which has been a common trend this season.

The Gresini rider finished fifth, which follows on from his stunning performance at Silverstone where he claimed victory in the sprint.

Both Marquez brothers struggled at Honda last season, and while Marc is continuing to find himself in a dire situation with the Japanese brand, Alex has been rejuvenated by a switch to Ducati.

A surprising move at the time from Ducati’s perspective, has instead turned into a great decision as Marquez is in the best form of his premier class career.

Speaking about his younger brother’s performances and whether he expected this type of level, Marc dished out high praise: "Yes I expected this level from Alex. Because he’s a two-time world champion. How many world champions are in MotoGP?

"There are many good riders, but world champions in Moto2 or Moto3? Not many. I expected he would be fast. When you are in a manufacturer are you struggle, but the others are fast, then you don’t have the level.

"But when you are in a manufacturer where all the riders are struggling, you understand that maybe you have the level but you need to find the right space.

"He was lucky to find the good place, a good team, he works well with the team.

"When I saw him in Valencia I looked at his face and thought ‘OK, he will be fast!’ I haven’t changed the locks on the house!"