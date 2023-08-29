Both Martin and Bezzecchi have three wins apiece while MotoGP champion Bagnaia is well clear on eight.

The factory Ducati rider also holds a commanding lead over Martin in the standings, but that hasn’t stopped the Spaniard from believing he can close the gap.

Martin hasn’t beaten Bagnaia that often in 2023, but when he has it’s resulted in big results as was the case at Sachsenring when he completed his first MotoGP double.

With that in mind, Martin is of the belief that Bagnaia sees him as a legitimate title threat.

Martin said: "It was a really important part of the season [winning the German Grand Prix] because he understood that I am one of the strongest and not only beat him when I am faster, but when we are both fast I can beat him.

"He now thinks about me in the championship, and this is the most important."

Martin was also quick to point out Brad Binder and Bezzecchi as title contenders, although the latter has made too many mistakes, according to the Pramac rider.

"Pecco is in a really good position at the moment," continued Martin. "He’s in a moment where he can afford to finish second, finish third and he can decide whether to take risks or not.

"I need to risk a little bit more to recover those points. I feel like I can arrive and that I will arrive. But also Brad [Binder]. I feel like he can close the gap.

"He doesn’t make mistakes and Marco is also super fast but maybe he makes too many mistakes.

"Me and Pecco are a bit more consistent in all the tracks. I feel like it’s more about Pecco and me."