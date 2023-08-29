The Honda WorldSBK ride competed in his first grand prix since leaving Tech3 KTM at the end of 2021 campaign as a replacement for the injured Marc Marquez at Jerez.

Lecuona returned to Repsol Honda at Assen, this time to replace Marquez’s team-mate Joan Mir, before switching to LCR Honda to fill in for Rins after the summer break at Silverstone and then Austria.

With Rins, who broke his leg at Mugello, unfit to return in Barcelona, Lecuona will stay on the RC213V for a second home MotoGP event of the season.

Lecuona, 13th in the WorldSBK standings, has a best MotoGP finish of 16th so far this syear. He will be looking to go at least one better this weekend in order to score his first RC213V points.

With Misano taking place next weekend, Lecuona might well remain on the bike for LCR’s home round. Misano is followed by an official post-race test, which would provide a chance for Rins to test his MotoGP fitness outside of a grand prix weekend.