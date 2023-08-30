Marco Bezzecchi decides 2024 MotoGP plans

The video (below) shows Bezzecchi writing a pensive letter addressed to the VR46 Racing Team, with the tweet called "Someone wants to tell you something..." but is it to stay or to leave?

Bezzecchi, who has taken his first two MotoGP victories this season, faces a choice of either remaining with VR46 on a year-old bike next season or switching to a factory machine at Pramac.

Pramac looked like the initial favourite but Bezzecchi is now tipped to stick with Valentino Rossi's team, The Doctor himself urging the young Italian to remain during a recent visit to the Austrian Grand Prix...

A factory-spec Desmosedici at VR46 would be the perfect solution for Bezzecchi, but Ducati insists Pramac has taken up its option on running the two available GP24 entries outside of the Official team of Francesco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Pramac is yet to announce who will take the place of Johann Zarco, switching to LCR Honda next season, alongside Jorge Martin.

Assuming Bezzecchi stays at VR46, Franco Morbidelli is expected to take over the Pramac ride.