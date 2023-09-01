Ducati open to concessions for Yamaha and Honda: “If they decide to leave…”

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta insisted ahead of the Catalunya MotoGP that he wanted to make concessions available for the struggling duo of Japanese manufacturers, even if their rivals did not agree.

But Ducati, today’s dominant force in MotoGP, have now shown willingness.

Honda & Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP? Video of Honda &amp; Yamaha to get CONCESSIONS in MotoGP?

“It is in the interest of the championship to have an even balance of power among the manufacturers,” Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna told Speedweek.

“That's why I'm in favour of helping those factories that are currently having problems.

“Because if they ultimately decide to leave MotoGP, a problem arises.

“Then only three out of six manufacturers remain.”

Ducati, of course, once benefitted from concessions during their years of pain.

Concessions are a series of technical advantages designed to help teams become competitive.

The current rule would need to be tweaked to help Yamaha and Honda, which the Dorna CEO wants to do.

“We have to make sensible decisions,” Dall’Igna said.

“It would be okay for me if the Japanese got more test days.

“Maybe we can also give them one additional aero body update per season and rider.”

Dall’Igna was asked if Yamaha and Honda should be given an extra engine.

“I don't think one more engine is really important for them,” he replied.

“What is more important is that they have more freedom and opportunities for further development.

“If they want to improve the performance of their bikes, they need options that are not available to them now.

Related Articles

“We need regulations that give struggling companies scope for technical improvement.”