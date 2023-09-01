Joan Mir addressing Ducati rumour: “If I leave now, I’ll feel like I’m failing”

Mir had “offered himself” to Gresini Racing, according to GPOne, amid a debut season with Honda which continues to be utterly miserable.

At the Catalunya MotoGP, the 2020 world champion addressed that claim.

“When you’re in a situation like we are, at the moment, then some teams show interest in you,” Mir said.

“This is something great.

What Has Happened to Repsol Honda? Video of What Has Happened to Repsol Honda?

“But what I want is to continue the project with Honda.

“I feel that if I leave now, I’ll feel like I’m failing. I don’t want that.

“I want to give more chances but it’s true that we can’t lose more years.”

Asked if his personal decision was confirmed, Mir replied: “Yes. My decision is to stay. But we want, also, some changes to be closer.”

After Suzuki’s exit from the championship last year, Mir and Alex Rins both moved to Honda.

Rins, after just half-a-year where he claimed that he wasn’t being relied upon for development, has quit and will go to Yamaha next year.

Mir, after 10 rounds of the championship, has staggeringly only completed one grand prix, at Portimao on the opening weekend. His teammate Marc Marquez has also completed just one.

No full-time rider is below Mir in the MotoGP standings heading into Catalunya.

He even admitted to considering retirement this season due to his struggles with the Honda.