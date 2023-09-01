The Japanese has been an LCR rider since joining the premier-class in 2018, peaking at tenth overall in the 2020 standings.

Nakagami’s race seat was under pressure from Moto2 title contender Ai Ogura last year.

But with Ogura injured at the start of this year, new LCR team-mate Alex Rins leaving at the end of this season and Nakagami - the only Honda rider not to miss 2023 races due to injury - gI'ven the first chance to try new parts such as the Honda aero package, all the signs are that Nakagami will stay and join new signing Johann Zarco.

“I had some meetings with HRC in the past, at Assen before the summer break and also last race in Austria, with Kuwata-san. My future is almost fixed. 99.9% I will stay in the same team. This is what I can say now,” said Nakagami.

“Of course for myself it's really pleasing to stay with the same team, with LCR Honda Idemitsu, because I like this team, and all the mechanics who support me in my team. So of course I'm really happy.

“And also I want to help develop the bike, because we have still lost the way, it's a difficult situation. So we will try to improve the situation as soon as possible. But I hope in 2024 we will make a big step and try to be competitive, this is the target.”

Nakagami, whose former team-mate Alex Marquez has celebrated a podium and Sprint win at Gresini Ducati this year, has a best finish of eighth so far this year.

Although 17th in the world championship, injuries for Repsol Honda riders Marc Marquez and Joan Mir, means Nakagami is the second-highest Honda after COTA winner Rins (14th, but currently sidelined by injuries).